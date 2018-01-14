Kaalakaandi, 1921 And Mukkabaaz Saturday Box Office Update

After Tiger Zinda Hai’s stormy box office, this Friday we saw three releases in the theatres. Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi, Zareena Khan’s 1921 and Vineet Kumar Singh’s Mukkabaaz.

But unfortunately, all the three films have not really worked at the box office. Despite getting mixed reviews, the collection of the films are below average. Though, the prediction for all the three films were expected to be decent on its first day.

Talking about Kaalakaandi, this Saif Ali Khan starrer earned 1.20 crore on Saturday. This shows that the audience might not have heard much about the film or the kind of buzz the film should have been, was not there at all. The film now stands with a total of 2.45 crores at the box office.

Trending

Vikram Bhatt’s 1921 has garnered a total amount of 2.09 crores at the box office. The film would have grown more but due to the disruption of shows in some multiplexes, it affected the numbers. In India, people are keen to watch horror films and so this film did receive a decent start. Also belonging to a famous horror franchise, the audience seems to be more exciting to watch the film. The film collected 3.65 crores on Saturday.

Coming to Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, due to some great reviews and maximum media coverage, the film has managed to reach the maximum eyeballs. The film has collected 1.51 crore on Saturday at the box office. Though these are not huge numbers but for a film with first time lead like Vineet Kumar Singh to be as the main character is a big thing. This film might grow well because of good word of mouth. The film now stands with a grand total of 2.33 crores.