Kaala Hindi Box Office: Rajinikanth Starrer Takes A Poor Start!

Kaala Hindi Box Office: Kaala [Hindi] starring Rajinikanth has seen a poor start at the Box Office. The film was expected to see an opening of around 4 crore on Friday, the day of its regular full-fledged release. However the numbers that have come out are far lower as around 4 crore have come in but in 3 days so far.

Not that this is entirely surprising since the buzz and hype was never quite there for the Rajnikanth starrer, at least in the Hindi speaking belt. As a matter of fact it was much lower than Kabali and even that film hadn’t really taken a great start [4 crore]. Still, somehow one had a wishful thinking that there may be some kind of footfalls in theaters, which didn’t quite turn out to be the case.

The film hasn’t been appreciated much either by the ‘aam junta’ and that means one can’t quite expect any sort of turnaround over rest of the weekend. Moreover, since the film has just one week for itself with Race 3 arriving on Eid, one can’t expect any sort of total during its theatrical run.

Disappointing!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

