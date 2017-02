Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil‘s opening week worldwide was decent enough.

With 126.77 crores gross (nett. 90.55 crores) collections in India, Kaabil has also grossed around 29 crores from the international markets.

Kaabil now stands with a total worldwide box office collections of 155.77 crores.

The film is all set to enter in the 100 crore club by its 2nd weekend in India.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also features Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.