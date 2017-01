Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil couldn’t churn much moolah at the Overseas Box Office. The film’s so far business from the international arena is dull.

Kaabil has managed to collect around 2 crores from UK, Gulf and Australia. Though its collections from the US and Canada circuit is still not compiled, the overall overseas business is quite low.

The movie’s weekend business is expected to pick up, if not in weekdays in overseas. Watch this space for more updates.