Kaabil Advance Booking Report

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil will be releasing this Wednesday. The revenge drama has been one of the most talked about films. Kaabil is all set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees this week.

While the advance bookings of both the films have already begun, it will be interesting to see which film takes the lead when it comes to opening day collections.

Here’s a look at how the film’s advance booking looks like :

Mumbai:

Looks like, Kaabil will be taking a decent start on its opening day. The film’s advance booking can be seen good particularly for the evening to late evening shows. Morning shows are showing a slow trend currently and may pick up by tomorrow. For Thursday, a few shows are on a filling fast mode but mostly the bookings are on a lower side.

Delhi-NCR:

The film is enjoying a good advance booking for the release day in Delhi-NCR regions, specifically for the late night shows. In a lot of centers, the late nigh shows are sold out. Looks like the bookings for Thursday may pick up by today or tomorrow. As of now, the bookings are on a filling fast mode only for a theaters and that too only for the evening shows.

Pune:

In Pune, the response for Kaabil seems extremely low. The morning shows for Wednesday are still quite easily available, also the evening shows are not exactly full yet. For Thursday, a few afternoon shows are on a filling fast mode but overall still a low response.

Bengaluru:

In Bengaluru, all the theaters have maximum of five shows in a day. Amongst them, the morning shows for Wednesday are showing a decent response with a ‘filling fast’ mode on. Thursday booking is hardly anything with majority of shows still available. One may expect these to pick up by tomorrow.

Chennai:

In Chennai, hardly 5-6 theaters have started with the advance bookings. There is a decent response for the late evening shows on Wednesday. Adavnce bookings for Thursday and further days are yet to open.

Hyderabad:

Most morning shows in Hyderabad are on a ‘Almost Full’ to sold out mode on the release day. In spite of only a handful of theaters opening for advance booking, the response for Kaabil is certainly good. Only five theaters are open for advance booking on Thursday and hence the response is currently low. More bookings are expected by today and tomorrow.

Kolkata:

In Kolkata, Kaabil is showing a decent response so far. The morning shows for Wednesday are on a filling fast mode. Thursday on the other hand looks comparatively average with a handful of afternoon shows on a filling fast mode.