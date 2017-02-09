Hrithik’s Kaabil was the 1st movie which released in Pakistan, after the ban was lifted. The screening of Indian films in Pakistan had stopped after Indian producers banned Pakistani actors to work in Bollywood. This was in response to the Uri attacks and surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army.

Kaabil got decent response in the neighboring country by raking in 2.50 crores in 5 days.

However, SRK’s Raees which clashed with Kaabil didn’t make it to Pakistan theatres.

Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in key roles.