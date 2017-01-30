The match is definitely on! With very good reviews accompanied by positive word of mouth from the audience, Kaabil knows that it is currently playing on a wicket where it is all about hanging on and scoring some moolah with every passing day. It is not just about fours and sixes (read collections in the tune of 15 or 20 crore per day) but scoring consistently on a daily basis (i.e. maintain a double digit score) and then hit hard when an opportune moment arrives.

This is what the Hrithik Roshan starrer did on Sunday when it hit a big boundary, what with 15.05 crores more coming in. The score has now moved much ahead of the half century mark and the score of 67.46 crores has already been reached.

This is pretty much a T20 cricket scenario for the film since it has to score primarily in the first 17 overs available for it (read full 17 days, right from mid-week release of Wednesday till the third Thursday) before another team enters the arena (i.e. Jolly LLB 2 ). This would be the date [10th February] when there would be three way division of screens between Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrers.

Till then Kaabil has to keep scoring well in every over (i.e. every day) and not lose momentum at all. There would be occasional boundaries too (over the next weekend) and all it has to do is hang on (by means of continued publicity and being in news for all the positive reasons). That would be essential for the film to eventually score a century (and enter the 100 Crore Club).

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder