Kaabil Will Cross 100 Cr Mark Today | 2rd Friday Box Office Collections

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is all set to enter the 100 crore club today. The film experienced a good jump on its second Friday. It collected 6.40 crores, thus taking its total to 97.03 crores at the domestic box office.

Considering Saturday will be even higher with only two new releases that have been low on buzz, it will be making it to the 100 crore club.

After Bang Bang, this will be Hrithik’s first film in the last two years to make it to the 100 crore mark. His last film, Mohenjo Daro had made a lifetime collection of merely 58 crores.

It will be interesting to see if the revenge drama beats his other popular revenge drama, Agneepath’s lifetime collections.