It seldom happens that an out and out commercial film sees an out and out favorable response from majority of critics. In case of Kaabil, this has pretty much happened and that is a favorable sign indeed since one didn’t really expect acclaim of this sorts coming in for a vendetta drama like Kaabil. While that has ensured that the Sanjay Gupta film is on a solid footing from the content perspective, it is now time for it to reap benefits and bring in moolah as well.

The start of the film has been fair with 10.43 crore coming in. Of course a much higher number would have been even happier news. However, the fact that this is a mid-week release and that too alongside huge competition, Kaabil has managed to fetch good attention towards it.

These numbers have also spelt positive news for everyone involved it since the numbers are greater than Mohenjo Daro [8.87 crore], Shootout at Wadala [10.1 crore] and Kites [10 crore], three films with which (actor) Hrthik Roshan, (director) Sanjay Gupta and (producer) Rakesh Roshan were involved.

It would be quite some journey for Kaabil from this point in and though numbers are bound to peak today (due to Republic Day holiday) and then again on Sunday, how collections hold up today and tomorrow would have a bearing on how far does the film go.

It is all about word of mouth amongst audience that would have a major role to play in the film’s eventual success.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder