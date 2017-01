After enjoying a great hike on Thursday due to national holiday, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil remained stable on its 3rd day (Friday) at the box office.

The film raked in 9.77 crores yesterday and now stands with the total collections of 38.87 crores.

The film will definitely show good growth on Saturday and Sunday and will cross the 60 crore mark by the end of its opening extended weekend.

Kaabil is directed by Sanjay Gupta and it also stars Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.