Weekdays are turning out to be a lucrative time period of Kaabil as footfalls are still coming in. The film brought in 5.70 crore more on Wednesday and now its total stands at 85.30 crore. There is hardly any fall in day to day collections and that has given the film a very good opportunity to continue with good screens in the second week.

For producer Rakesh Roshan, this is his biggest grosser till date when it comes to a film of his which is not directed by him. Before Kaabil, he had produced Kites and Krazzy 4 which didn’t cover much of a distance. However, Kaabil has and that could well open up avenues for him to roll out more productions with other directors in time to come.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

