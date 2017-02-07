Kaabil Sees A Huge Drop On 2nd Monday At The Box Office

Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil managed to show an unusal growth on Sunday when it brought in, 11 crores. The film has now shown a huge drop on Monday as it collected 2.97 crores only.

The film now stands with a collection of 121.11 crores at the domestic box office. It is now only a few crores away from Hrithik’s popular film Agneepath‘s lifetime collections.

In spite of a clash the film has manged to sustain well.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film is a revenge drama which also stars Yami Gautam in the lead.