Box Office – Kaabil comes on its own on Thursday, scores huge

Kaabil has managed to come on its own on its second day. The Rakesh Roshan production was always a word of mouth affair and the first target for it was to surpass the 10 crore mark on its opening day, which it did. However, with Raees as a major competition alongside, it didn’t have much of a breathing space to take it easy. Hence, the need of the hour was to grow really quick and also big on the all important Republic Day.

Well, this is what that happened as the numbers shot up dramatically on Thursday. With 18.67 crore more coming in, the film managed to show a tremendous jump when compared to its Day One collections. The film has now brought in 29.10 crore and with this, it has found itself in a space where it needs to stay stable today and then grow again tomorrow and day after.

To think of it, the film’s collections so far are a bonus of sorts since the regular weekend begins only from today. From here on, the Hrithik Roshan starrer has all going for it to keep the momentum going.

As for director Sanjay Gupta, he would indeed be living a proud moment since this is the first time in his career spanning over two decades that the second collections have become almost double of the first day, which says a lot about the acceptance, critical acclaim and word of mouth that his film is enjoying.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder