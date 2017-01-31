SHARE

After enjoying a decent extended opening weekend, Hrithik’s Kaabil showed a slight decline on its 1st Monday at the box office. The drop is anyway a usual ‘Monday’ dip, that witnesses every film.


According to early estimates, the revenge drama has raked in approx 6* crores yesterday and currently stands with a total collections of almost 73.46 crores.

Kaabil Remains Steady On Its 1st Monday At The Box Office

The film will cross the 85 crore mark by the end of its opening week. Since the film is made on a budget of 50 crores including P and A, it has already entered the profit zone.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil also features Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

