Kaabil Remains Steady On Its 1st Monday At The Box Office

After enjoying a decent extended opening weekend, Hrithik’s Kaabil showed a slight decline on its 1st Monday at the box office. The drop is anyway a usual ‘Monday’ dip, that witnesses every film.

According to early estimates, the revenge drama has raked in approx 6* crores yesterday and currently stands with a total collections of almost 73.46 crores.

The film will cross the 85 crore mark by the end of its opening week. Since the film is made on a budget of 50 crores including P and A, it has already entered the profit zone.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil also features Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.