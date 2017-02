Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil continues to earn more profit by performing well at the box office. Made on q tight budget of 50 crores (Cost – 35 crores, P and A – 15 crores), Kaabil has collected 126.85 crores at the domestic market.

The revenge drama has made a profit of 76.85 crores which is 153.70%.

Kaabil will cross the 130 crore mark probably by tomorrow at the box office.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in lead roles.