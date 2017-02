Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil added more moolah in its kitty yesterday. It has made a total business of 124.16 crores at the domestic box office.

The film, which has turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers, has been made on a tight budget of 50 crores and has made a profit of 74.16 crores which is 148.32%.

This Hrithik Roshan starrer will soon cross the 130 crore mark in India.

Kaabil also features Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in key roles.