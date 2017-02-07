SHARE

Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan has becomen one of his most successful films in recent times. The film currently stands with a collection of 121.11 crores at the domestic box office.


Made on a moderate budget of 50 crores, the film has now incurred a profit of 71.11 crores. Kaabil stands with a profit percentage of 142.22%.

Kaabil Makes 142% Profit At The Box Office

It has become the first profitable venture of 2017.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Yami Gautam in a lead role.

