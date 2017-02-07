Kaabil Makes 142% Profit At The Box Office

Kaabil starring Hrithik Roshan has becomen one of his most successful films in recent times. The film currently stands with a collection of 121.11 crores at the domestic box office.
Made on a moderate budget of 50 crores, the film has now incurred a profit of 71.11 crores. Kaabil stands with a profit percentage of 142.22%.
It has become the first profitable venture of 2017.
Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Yami Gautam in a lead role.
plz Raees update collection
Domestic Collection 13 Days Total Collection 156.84 crores
Worldwide Collection 13 Days Total Collection 295 crores
Raees Day wise collection Domestic Collection
1st day collection 20.42 crores
2nd day collection 26.30 crores
3rd day collection 13.15 crores
4th day collection 15.45 crores
5th day collection 17.80 crores
6th day collection 08.55 crores
7th day collection 07.38 crores
8th day collection 07.10 crores
9th day collection 06.85 crores
10th day collection 07.11 crores
11th day collection 13.70 crores
12th day collection 13.79 crores
13th day collection 06.62 crores
13 Days Total Collection 156.84 crores