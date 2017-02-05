Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has now entered the 100 crore club. The revenge drama was received well and currently stands with a collection of 106.25 crores at the domestic box office.

Made on a moderate budget of 50 crore (including P&A), the film has now made a profit of 56 crores. Kaabil’s profit percentage now stands at 112% at the box office.

Kaabil has now become the first profitable film of 2017. In spite of a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, the film has managed to perform well.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also starred Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in lead roles.