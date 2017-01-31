Box Office – Kaabil has a good Monday, promises hold during the weekdays

So far, Hrithik Roshan has scored three centuries. Krrish 3 was the hugest, Bang Bang came next and then Agneepath did well too. Now Kaabil is set to be his fourth century if the trends so far any indication. On Monday, the film’s collections read as 6.04 crore and the overall total reached 73.50 crore. With a good hold maintained right at the beginning of the weekdays, the film has pretty much promised a promising run ahead for itself.

What also works in the favor of the film is the fact that it has been appreciated by the audience and despite major competition in the form of Raees, it has held well. That puts it into an advantageous position since there is good credibility gained that would help it in the second week too. Since there is no Hindi release in the coming weekend, number of screens and shows won’t really be a problem for the Rakesh Roshan production.

What Kaabil definitely needs now is a good hold during rest of the weekdays. Even if 20 crore more come on the remaining days, the stage would be set for bonus numbers in week to come. The first benchmark for the Sanjay Gupta directed film would be to go past the 100 crore mark and post that newer milestones would come into picture.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder