Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has managed to remain steady at the global box office.

Till now, this revenge drama has grossed 111.44 crores (nett. 79.60 crores) at the domestic market and 27 crores from the overseas markets.

Kaabil now stands with a total worldwide collection of 138.44 crores at the box office.

Since there is no big release in the coming week, Kaabil will have good advantage to add more collections in its kitty. The film is enjoying a good buzz and has been performing decently in spite of a clash.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.