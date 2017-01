Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil has managed to remain stable at the worldwide box office.

Till now, the film has grossed 102.90 crores (nett. 73.50 crores) in India and 27 crores in the international markets.

The revenge drama currently stands with global collection of 129.90 crores.

The film needs to remain steady in the weekdays to enter in the 100 crore club at the domestic market.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.