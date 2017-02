Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil has managed to remain stable in its 2nd week at the global box office. So far, the revenge drama has grossed 173.82 crores (nett. 124.16 crores) in the Indian market and 32 crores at the overseas box office.

Kaabil currently stands with a worldwide collections of 205.82 crores.

It will cross the 210 mark by the end of its 2nd week at the box office.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Yami Gautam in the lead role.