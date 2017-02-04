Kaabil Grosses Over 160 Crores At Worldwide Box Office

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is getting immense love in Indian markets. The film has been performing extremely well and will soon make it to the 100 crore mark. It currently stands with a collection of 135.84 crores (97.03 crores nett) at the India box office.

From the overseas circuits, the film has made a collection of around 29 crores so far.

The film’s worldwide collections now stand at 164.84 crores.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also features Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.