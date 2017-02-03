Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has maintained a very good hold at the Box Office, especially during the weekdays. The collections from Monday to Thursday have been:

Monday – 6.04 crore

Tuesday – 6.10 crore

Wednesday – 5.70 crore

Thursday – 5.25 core

Drop from Monday to Thursday has been less than 1 crore, which is very good, especially in the times when films see much steeper fall during weekdays.

Here, the Rakesh Roshan production was also competing with a biggie and still the numbers didn’t go down, what with consistent footfalls right through.

The film has now collected 90.63 crore after its extended first week of 9 days. Since most of the screens have been retained for the Sanjay Gupta directed film and an additional 200 cinemas have been added as well, Kaabil is set to have good moolah coming in the second week as well. It would now go past the 100 crore mark before the close of the second weekend, which would be a fine result for a film that had to battle off a major clash during release.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder