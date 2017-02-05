Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Sanjay Gupta can pretty much feel relieved. Their Kaabil has managed to go past all the obstacles and step into the 100 Crore Club.

At the time of release, there were quite some apprehensions around how the film would eventually release. There was challenge around the split of screens and the right showcasing in theaters. Moreover, Hrithik had Mohenjo Daro behind him, Sanjay Gupta’s biggest grosser was Shootout at Wadala [60 crore] and Rakesh Roshan hadn’t quite enjoyed a good track record with outside directors [Kites, Krazzy 4].

This isn’t all as the challenge too was mighty enough in the form of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. There were many attempts made to avert this clash but that never materialized. Eventually, the film released with everyone associated with it keeping fingers crossed to have content do the final talking.

This is what has eventually happened, what with the film going past the 100 crore mark. On its second Saturday, the film brought in 9.22 crore more and with this, the collections have touched 106.25 crore. The film is continuing with the right momentum and will comfortably go past the 112 crore mark by the end of the second weekend.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources