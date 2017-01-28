Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil held well on Friday [9.77 crore] as it fell only 6% when compared to its opening day numbers [10.43 crore]. While 38.87 crore have come in already, it is time now for the film to consolidate well between today and tomorrow. These are the two really important days for the Rakesh Roshan production as that would give a clear indication of the kind of distance that the film would eventually cover.

It was in December 2015 when a major film [Bajirao Mastani] had clashed with a Shah Rukh Khan starrer [Dilwale]. Back then, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed affair had collected 46.77 crore at the Box Office. Now that Sanjay Gupta’s relatively much smaller film Kabil has released, it has brought in 38.87 crore which is not a really huge gap actually. As a matter of fact the first five day numbers of both Kaabil and Bajirao Mastani is expected to be similar lines as latter had collected 66.43 crore while former is looking at bringing in at least 25 crore more between today and tomorrow, hence coming to ~65 crore.

Such increase in footfalls is pretty much needed for Kaabil as it would help the film to gain good enough momentum before it steps into weekdays and begins to earn as per regular trends.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

