Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has achieved one more milestone at the worldwide box office by crossing the benchmark of 200 crores.


Apart from grossing 169.55 crores (nett. 121.11 crores) at the domestic market, the film has also grossed 32 crores in the international markets.

Kaabil now stands with global collections of 201.55 crores.

Kaabil Crosses 200 Mark At The Worldwide Box Office
The film has turned out to be one of the biggest grossers for Hrithik Roshan in recent times.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, this revenge drama also features Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Rohit Roy in key roles.

