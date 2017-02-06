Box Office – Kaabil comes close to 120 crore after 12 days

With 11.88 crore more coming in on its second Sunday, Kaabil now stands at 118.14 crore. It has managed to fetch this moolah in 12 days and there are 4 more days to go in the current week before it faces challenge from the newer release, Jolly LLB 2.

Till then, it can well continue at its pace as those who have to watch it are doing it anyways in theaters. Since the count of screens has balanced out as well for the film, it is finding space for itself.

Word of mouth has ensured that the target audience for the film is catching it for its content and that has pretty much allowed it to step into a zone where it is earning good profits for itself.

The Hrithik Roshan starrer should go past the lifetime total of his Agneepath [120 crore] today itself and post that whatever numbers come in would be good bonus indeed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources