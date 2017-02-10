Kaabil Becomes 1st Super-Hit Of 2017

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has managed to pull off an unexpected business at the box office. In spite of facing a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, the film held its own and has minted 129.16 crores at the domestic box office.

Tha revenge drama, directed by Sanjay Gupta was made on a moderate budget of 50 crores. It has already made a profit of 158% at the box office.

It not only became the first profitable film of the year, it has also now become a super-hit at the box office.

After struggling with unsuccesful film such as Mohenjo Daro, this film has become Hrithik’s most succesful film in recent times.