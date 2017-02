Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil has remained rock-steady on its 2nd Wednesday at the box office.

The revenge drama collected 2.79 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 126.85 crores.

Since Akshay’s Jolly LLB 2 is set to hit the screens tomorrow, Kaabil will lose considerable amount of screens.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by Rakesh Roshan, Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.