Kaabil: 1st Tuesday Box Office Collections

Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil showed good jump on its 2nd Tuesday at the box office. Official figures by the producers suggest that the movie raked in 3.05 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 124.16 crores.

Kaabil is performing better than Raees in its 2nd week, which is turning to be almost a game changer of sorts for the makers.

The movie will mostly stand around 130 crores by the end of its 2nd week.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in key roles.