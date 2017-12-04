Justice League Achieves A Plus Status At The Indian Box Office

DC Comic’s Justice League, though, has not earned as per the expectations but it seems in India it has appealed to a fair share of fans. It was DC’s trump card and sadly was rejected by the majority of its target audience worldwide. Let’s see how it has fared at the Indian box office.

Justice League has achieved a plus status at the Indian box office. The movie reuniting some of the most famous superheroes has created its fan base in Bollywood over a period of time. Batman and Superman, the two favourite-of-all superheroes of this franchise have lead the film and hence being able to attract the audience.

The movie till now stands at the grand total of 35 crores at the Indian box office. Sequel to Justice League is already in development, confirmed actor JK Simmons, who essays Commissioner Gordon in the film.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, Simmons said that a script for Justice League 2 is currently being written, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Talking about his role in the first film, Simmons said: “Well, Commissioner Gordon wears a trench coat in every scene, so I don’t know that the ‘pumped up’ part is going to be all that evident, especially when you’re standing next to Batman!.”

“But this is the first Justice League movie — we hope — of a few. They are working on scripts for The Batman and for the next Justice League movie. It introduces my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon. I don’t have a lot to do. I feel like I just dipped my toe in the water of who Commissioner Gordon will be,” he added. It is also confirmed that Zack Snyder will direct Justice League 2.

Apart from Justice League 2 we also saw movies like Coco, Murder On The Orient Express and Wonder attracting their target audience towards cinema halls recently.