Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Records A SOLID Opening Weekend At Box-Office in India!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has recorded a solid opening weekend in India as the film raked in approximately Rs 38 crore in its four days run at the Box-Office. The collections are phenomenal given the fact that the film collections merely Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day in India. Just like the previous installment of the franchise, Jurassic World showed over 100% growth on Sunday, when compared to Thursday i.e. opening day.

The Jurassic World Franchise is one of the most popular franchises of India and finds a massive appeal even in the tier 2 cities. The families, especially the kids, came out in huge numbers to watch the film over the weekend, which lead the biz to escalate. The collections of an opening weekend would have been higher had the film released in 3D, however owing to the disputes between the exhibitors and Universal Studios on the 3D glass share, the film didn’t get a 3D release in India.

The release problem for Jurassic World didn’t just end at the 3D issue. There was a massive dispute between the exhibitors in Gujarat and the Studio over the release of the film, due to which the film released only on Saturday evening. Universal Studios wanted the exhibitors to sign a contract to retain at least 50% of the film shows on Friday when Salman Khan’s action entertainer Race 3 releases. While the exhibitors were ready to retain 2 to 3 shows per day based on how the film fares, they blatantly refused to allot 50% of the shows to Jurassic World. The film has recorded the second biggest opening weekend of the year after Avengers: Infinity War thereby defeating Deadpool 2.

Day Wise Box-Office Collections

Thursday: Rs 5.75 crore

Friday: Rs 7.10 crore

Saturday: Rs 11.60 crore

Sunday: Rs 13.25 crore

Total: Rs 37.70 crore

In terms of the top opening weekend of the year in India, the film has surpassed the collections of films like October, Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu, Raazi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, although it benefitted by an extended opening weekend. The reports around the film are positive and it is expected to record a positive trend even on the weekdays. Jurassic World: Lost Kingdom (2015) collected approximately Rs 92 crore at the Box-Office in India and it would be interesting to see if the present Jurassic World also follows a similar trend and reaches close to the collections of the previous film. Despite Race 3, the film is expected to get respectable showcasing in the metros, and it would indeed stand a solid chance to record a strong trend in its second week as well.