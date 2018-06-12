Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Box Office – Still The Top Choice For Audiences!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is going good at the box office, what with around 42.50 crore* coming in during the first 5 days. The franchise has seen good response over the last 25 years ever since Jurassic Park released in 1993 and it is now continuing with the latest instalment as well.

As a matter of fact if one compares the film to the last release in the franchise, Jurassic World, it has done better since that film had a weekend of 23 crore whereas this one went way past the 35 crore mark in ya extended 4 day weekend. Moreover, the film also had Irrfan Khan as a special attraction for the Indian audience. However, that film had very good word of mouth that allowed it to enjoy a very long run, as a result of which it eventually entered the 100 Crore Club with a lifetime number of 101 crore.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom won’t do as much though as the film would considerably slow down after crossing the 60 crore mark due to arrival of Race 3 this Friday. Still, it should eventually turn out to be a good profitable affair for those who have invested in it for the India release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources