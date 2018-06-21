Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Box Office – HIT In India Despite Competition From Race 3!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has recorded a strong trend in India as the 13 days aggregate collections of the film stands at approximately 67 crores and the dinosaur saga is now looking to end its run at the box office at collections above 80 crores. The film recorded a slow start in India, as it raked in merely 5.75 crores on its opening day, however the trend post that ensured that the film posts a strong total at the Box-Office.

The film ended its first week in India at approximately 53 crores, which means that it commanded a positive word of mouth among the audience in India. In the second week, the film had to face a strong competition from Race 3, which took away a major chunk of its screens. However, despite that it held its ground strong and is looking to collect approximately 18 crores in its second week. The above collections would have been higher by at-least 10% had the film released in 3D, however the disagreement between the Indian exhibitors and Universal Studios resulted in a mere 2D release for the film in India.

The collections of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will fall a little short of Jurassic World, which raked in over 100 crores at the box office in India. However, as mentioned above the absence of 3D release and competition with Race 3 in the second weekend stopped Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom from entering the coveted 100 crores club in India. The collections also prove that Jurassic World is indeed one of the most recalled and loved Hollywood franchise in India, which has an extremely loyal fan-base. The film appeals to the kids as well as the mature audience, which is one of the major USP’s.

The film will end its run as 6th highest grossing Hollywood film of all time after Avengers: Infinity War, The Jungle Book, Fast and Furious 7, Jurassic World, and Fast And Furious 8.

Top Grossing Hollywood Films in India:

Avengers: Infinity War (3D): 222.69 crores

The Jungle Book (3D): 188.00 crores

Fast and Furious 7 (3D): 110.00 crores

Jurassic World (3D): 101.00 crores

Fast and Furious 8 (3D): 86.00 crores

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D): 83.00 crores (Expected)