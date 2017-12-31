Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Has A Fantastic 1st Day At The Box Office!

SPE India’s latest family entertainer – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has grossed 5.2 crores (GBOC) at the India box office making it the biggest opener amongst the new releases in the last weekend of 2017.

The film, backed by raving critical reviews and a massive global box office, has dwarfed the opening day figures of other big Hollywood releases of the year in India like Baywatch, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Wonder Woman and other recent releases.

A fun-filled comedy adventure packed with high octane action- the film which stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas in lead roles has been loved by kids, teenagers and families alike. Propelled by strong out of the box marketing and backed by a smartly planned release strategy, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is set for a great weekend run.

Trending

The film brings the curtains down on 2017 in what turned out to be a great year for Sony Pictures Entertainment, India – with a mega hit- like Spider-Man: Homecoming on one end and break out hit like Baby Driver on another.

The Studio is already set to bring more exciting content to the audiences in January with horror thriller Insidious: The Last Key on January 5th, 2018, followed by its Hindi co-production- Pad Man that Stars Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Radhika Apte, on January 26th, 2018.