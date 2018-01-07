Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Has Taken The Indian Box Office By Storm

The original Jumanji, released in 1996, was directed by Joe Johnston and starred Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt in the lead roles. Over two decades later it is back with the modernized version – board game turns into a video game & it’s titled as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle has been loved by the Indian audiences and movie is having a strong run since it’s release. It has earned a wholesome amount of 28.96 Crores nett (37.65 Crores gross). It looks like it will have a decent run at the box office.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle has taken the Indian Box Office with a storm. It’s been not only appreciated by critics but also fans throughout the country.

Bad Teacher and Sex Tape helmer Jake Kasdan adapted from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach and William Teitler are producing with David Householter, Jake Kasadan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Ted Field and Mike Weber executive producing. Sony Pictures released Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters on December 20, 2017.

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.

Singer-actor Nick Jonas finds actor Jack Black an amazing team player. He said Black made their screen kiss in the movie Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle easy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The sequel was shot on site in the Hawaiian jungle and Jonas said it was the same location where Jurassic Park was filmed.