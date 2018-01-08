Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the latest American 3D action-adventure film directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. A sequel to Jumanji (1995), the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale. The film is also a tribute to Robin Williams who died on August 11, 2014.

The film, backed by raving critical reviews and a massive global box office, has dwarfed the opening day figures of other big Hollywood releases of the year 2017 in India like Baywatch, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Wonder Woman, and other releases.

The movie has grossed a total of 38 crores at the Indian box office. It looks like it is going to be on a good run. The original Jumanji, released in 1996, was directed by Joe Johnston and starred Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt in the lead roles. Over two decades later it is back with the modernized version – board game turns into a video game & it’s titled as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

Bad Teacher and Sex Tape helmer Jake Kasdan adapted from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Scott Rosenberg & Jeff Pinkner. Matt Tolmach and William Teitler are producing with David Householter, Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Ted Field and Mike Weber executive producing. Sony Pictures released Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters on December 20, 2017.

Trending

In the brand new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the tables are turned as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji. When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, into the bodies of their avatars. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you. They’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.