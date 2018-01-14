Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle Crosses The 40 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is running steadily at the box office. This 3D action adventure film is directed by Jake Kasdan.

The film is a sequel to 1995’s Jumanji which stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale. The film is also a tribute to Robin Williams who died on August 11, 2014.

The film has earned a total amount of 41 crores at the Indian box office. It seems that the film is enjoying a good run. The original Jumanji was directed by Joe Johnston and starred Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt in the lead roles. Over two decades later it is back with the modernized version, board game turns into a video game & it’s titled as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle.

Singer-actor Nick Jonas finds actor Jack Black an amazing team player. He said Black made their screen kiss in the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle easy, reports femalefirst.co.uk. “It was important for the story. We did have to do quite a few takes but Jack is an amazing team player. He and I really connected. He loves a good meal, as do I, so we ventured out to some of local spots on Oahu, Hawaii, where we were shooting,” Jonas told Metro newspaper.

Unlike the original, the new film follows four high school teenagers who discover an old video game console and are transported into the game’s jungle setting, becoming the adult avatars they chose. The four must work together to survive in the jungle and beat the game in order to return to the real world or they will be stuck forever.

Trending

The sequel was shot on site in the Hawaiian jungle and Jonas said it was the same location where Jurassic Park was filmed. Sony Pictures Entertainment released the film in India on December 29, 2017.