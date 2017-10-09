Judwaa 2 After Weekend 2 Is Still Ruling At The Box Office

Judwaa 2 – a quintessential family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez & Taapsee Pannu directed by David Dhawan has everything in it to rule the box office.

Judwaa 2 collected 98.08 crores in its 1st week shutting the mouth of all the critics who panned the film. Hence proving, a well-made movie will always do well.

The movie entered its 2nd week on a glorious note collecting 4.25 crores and 5.75 crores on its 2nd Friday and Saturday. It needed a jump on Sunday, and as always Judwaa 2 did not disappoint. The movie has collected an amazing 8.10 crores on its 2nd Sunday.

Judwaa 2 has amassed 18.10 crores in its 2nd weekend and now stands at the total of 116.18 crores. As we read this, Judwaa 2 would have crossed Varun’s own Badrinath Ki Dulhania [116.60 crores] at the box office.

Jacqueline, next, will be seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput which is slated for release on March 2, 2018. It is being produced by Hiroo Johar and Karan Johar. Whereas Varun is prepping up for his upcoming films Sui Dhaaga – Made In India & October. Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk and in Shaad Ali’s next with Diljit Dosanjh.

“It is an outstanding feat for Judwaa 2 to race past the Rs 100 crore mark in just eight days! And this has been made possible only because of the overwhelming love from audiences for this movie and this country’s most likable superstar Varun Dhawan,” Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.

“We congratulate Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, who know the pulse of Indian audiences. We at Fox Star Studios are incredibly happy that this is our second Rs 100 crore blockbuster this year after Jolly LLB 2. It bolsters our faith in our content choices,” Singh added.