Judwaa 2 Wednesday Box Office Update! Racing Fast Towards 100 Crores

Judwaa 2 is leaping on every opportunity it’s getting at the box office. After an amazing start and superb weekend, the film didn’t lose its grip on weekdays.

Judwaa 2 fared very well on its day 1 collecting 16.10 crores. There was no looking back for the film since then. It earned 20.55 crores and 22.60 crores on Saturday and Sunday taking the total of 1st weekend to 59.25 crores. It also enjoyed an advantage of national holiday (Gandhi Jayanti) on Monday which obviously worked in its favour.

It collected 18 crores on its Monday, thus proving the superb trend at the box office. When the movie releases many critics declared it as an average fare criticising the logic behind it. But as everytime, this time too, audience proved who’s the real parameter to decide the box office of a film.

After collecting a super steady 8.05 crores on its 1st Tuesday the movie has collected 6.72 crores on Wednesday. The movie now stands tall with the grand total of 92.02 crores.

The movie now which is facing a minor competition from Newton will face Saif Ali Khan’s Chef this week. The inside reports of Chef are amazing and it might eat a decent chunk of business for Judwaa 2. One small budget film Tu Hai Mera Sunday is also releasing this week which will depend only on good word of mouth.

Commenting on the success of her last release Judwaa 2, Jacqueline said, “I am really excited. It feels amazing when your film does well but the kind of love and acceptance, we received with ‘Judwaa 2‘ is something that made me, Varun and Taapsee really happy.”

Jacqueline will also be seen with Salman Khan in Race 3 and Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive which is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Race 3 has been directed by Remo D’Souza and is being said that it will be a completely new take on Race as a franchise.