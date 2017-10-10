Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu had crossed the100 crore mark at the box office in 8 days.

The family entertainer has been winning hearts all over with its high on humor scenes and entertaining performances.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala treated the audience with one of the most memorable family entertainers with the 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. After 20 years the filmmaker has successfully recreated the magic of the blockbuster film with Varun Dhawan slipping into the shoes of Salman Khan in Judwaa 2.

The comedy flick was received with open arms at the box office. The Dusshera release offered a perfect watch to the family audience with the opening collections of the film being 15.55 crores.

Trending :

This film of Varun Dhawan has collected 119.09 crores at the ticket window. Now the film holds the 6th position in the Highest Grossing Films Of 2017. Judwaa 2 has surpassed Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores) and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores).

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Judwaa 2 has been garnering huge word of mouth touting it to be a great family entertainer. Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited release of the year is breaking records with ‘Judwaa 2‘ marking the actor’s second hit collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE Productions.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2‘ directed by David Dhawan has released all over and is winning hearts.