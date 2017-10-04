Judwaa 2 is doing well at the box office. It is smoothly passing through the weekdays’ test too. Starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, it would not be wrong to expect the film to cross Rs 100 crore in a day or two, it might become the highest grosser of 2017, after Baahubali 2 (Hindi).

Judwaa 2, which opened on September 29, has so far benefited from being the solo release at the box office. It has entertained the audience and gained immense love too. While Judwaa 2 has received a mixed response from the critics, the box office figures have a different story to narrate.

Judwa 2 now stands with a total of 85.30 crores. The movie is all set to create records at the box office. After, After crossing A Gentleman(19.82 crores), Roy (44.50 crores), Murder 2 (46.00 crores) and Dishoom (70 crores). The movie has now crossed Brothers [82.47 crores] in the list of Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grossing movies.

Jacqueline Fernandez already has films like Kick 233.00 Cr which is in the 200 crore club and 3 movies like Housefull 2 (114.00 Cr), Housefull 3 (107.70 Cr) and Race 2 (102.00 Cr) in the 100 crore club. Looks like Jacqueline’s Judwaa 2 will soon be a part of the 100 crore club.

The next target on the list is Race 2 (102.00 Cr). Jacqueline is always seen in different roles and she has the talent to burn the screen with her hotness. Let’s see how much money does Judwaa 2 mint at the box office. Take a look at the table here:

Recently, Jacqueline also cleared the air about her alleged relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, In an interview with DNA she spoke about the stories of her dating Sidharth, the Judwaa 2 actor said, “When these rumours started, initially, I was like, ‘Theek hai, it’s just a momentary thing and it will stop.’ But it really started irking me when they got to the point of saying I unfollowed Alia. Then these rumours about a fallout between me and Alia started. I know she is very understanding and will know where this is coming from.”

Before misunderstandings crept into their relationship, Jacqueline gave Alia a call and explained herself. “I told Alia that I don’t care what people say or mean, or how they judge me. They can think anything about me. But I do care about what she thinks of me. I spoke to her about this whole unfollowing incident, which is in no way the truth,” she said.

The two follow each other on Twitter and frequently interact on the microblogging site. Jacqueline explained, “Alia and I have so much banter on Twitter and I didn’t even actually realise that I was not following her on Instagram. We are always having conversations on Twitter, so I was thinking, ‘Are people retarded? Don’t they see all that?’