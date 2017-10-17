Judwaa 2 Is Running Riot At The Indian Box Office; Enjoys An Early Diwali

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu’s Judwaa 2 is having the time of its life at the box office. The movie entered its 3rd week with style and now it has continued to trend on the weekdays too.

The movie enjoyed a very good 3rd weekend of 7.19 crores. Judwaa 2 was superb as it collected 98.08 crores in its 1st week and 27.76 crores in its 2nd week. The movie has collected 1.25 crores on its 3rd Monday taking up the total to 134.28 crores.

Starting his career with a multi-starrer film Student Of The Year in 2012, Varun, who is five years and seven films old in Bollywood, believes that though he has a long way to go and wants to experiment with different genres of films, there have been some projects that have changed him as an actor. He credits the directors for that.

“Though all films are different experiences, I must mention two films that changed me as an actor — Badlapur and ABCD 2,” said Varun.

“Badlapur was one of the crucial films where I explored a very different character that I usually do not get to play. On the other hand, I think industry people took me seriously as a solo hero after the release of ‘ABCD 2‘. Since it was a 3D film, shot in 3D cameras, that technology was very interesting to utilize in dance performance.”

“The film got a big opening… So that year (2015) itself was crucial, where two very different films by two directors with different conviction, managed to make a mark in my career, as an actor and hero,” he added.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s October and Sharat Katariya Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. Jacqueline Fernandez has Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive and Race 3 opposite Salman Khan in her kitty. Taapsee Pannu will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulq.