Judwaa 2 Still Running Successfully At 3rd Week Of It's Box Office

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios’ most loved comedy-drama of 2017, Judwaa2 has been breaking records at the box office. The movie collected 63 lakhs in its fourth weekend taking the total collection to the 137.81 crore nett.

The power-packed cast of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tapsee Pannu had a phenomenal run at the box office.

Judwaa 2 also marks Varun Dhawan’s second 100 crore blockbuster movie of 2017, the actor has an unbelievable track record of 9 successful films.

The Varun Dhawan-starrer witnessed an impressive run in its first week, following it up with a healthy second week despite the release of Saif Ali Khan’s Chef. In its third week too, the collections have continued strong.

For Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox, Judwaa 2 has become a major earner. For Nadiadwala’s banner especially, Judwaa 2 seems to be second only to Salman Khan’s Kick in collections. Fox’s biggest money-spinners include Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bang Bang apart from Judwaa 2.

The year 2017 is clearly Varun Dhawan’s — having delivered two back-to-back 100 crore movies with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2. Varun will be the next and the youngest celebrity to have a statue at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong, joining the figures of Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi, and Amitabh Bachchan.

“Huge honour. Can’t wait to come there and stare down my wax figure. Thank you,” Varun tweeted on Monday.

Varun, who made his acting debut in the 2012 romantic comedy “Student of the Year“, has also starred in “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania“, “ABCD 2“, “Main Tera Hero“, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” and most recently in “Judwaa 2“.

He was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“It was a great experience to work with Madame Tussauds. I am so excited to get my wax figure in Hong Kong,” the actor said in a statement on Madame Tussauds’ official website.