Judwaa 2 has proved to be a lucky charm for the entire cast. After crossing 2 of Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing movies in just 3 days, it also has crossed three films of Jacqueline Fernandez in her list of highest grossing movies.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grosser is Salman Khan’s Kick which earned 233 crores at the box office. Apart from this one film in the 200-crore club, she has three other films in 100-crore club comprising of Housefull 2 (114 crores), Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) and Race 2 (102 crores).

Judwaa 2 has collected 59.25 crores in its 1st weekend crossing A Gentleman [19.82 crores], Roy [44.50 crores] & Murder 2 [46 crores]. Judwaa 2 is just 3 days old at the box office whereas others’ collections are lifetime numbers.

Take a look at the list of her highest grossing movies here:

Jacqueline Fernandez is a big supporter of everything related to nature and keeping her ethos intact, the actress on Tuesday came out to support Bio Bridge project in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills.

It is a CSR initiative by The Body Shop India that has pledged to help protect the endangered Indian Elephant and Western Hoolock Gibbon by constructing the Bio Bridge with every transaction during a three month long campaign commencing from this month.

Trending :

“I actually feel very strongly about environmental conservation. I feel we are in such a beautiful planet and so much we can and we must do to protect biodiversity. I worked in various projects in green conversation in Mumbai and Sri Lanka,” Jacqueline said.

“Even though all these are deeply satisfying, I do believe that there is so much more I can do,” she added at the announcement of the project on Tuesday.

“I think that as a celebrity, we have an amazing opportunity to urge, mobilise and motivate fan to do their bit and this can make huge difference,” said “A Gentleman” star.