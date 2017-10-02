Judwaa 2 is in the air! The movie in its 1st weekend has created enough buzz to last lifetime. Jumping each day, this Varun Dhawan starrer is the talk of the town.

Judwaa 2, in just 3 days, has already crossed the lifetime collections of two of Varun Dhawan films. It has collected 59.25 crores in its 1st weekend.

When Varun Dhawan went serious, Badlapur happened. Choosing an unconventional role in Badlapur, Varun proved he’s not just a fun-and-games actor and he could be more than it.

Badlapur collected 53 crores at the box office which now has been crossed by Judwaa 2 just in 3 days. Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan’s debut venture Main Tera Hero also collected 55 crores in its lifetime which also has been surpassed by Judwaa 2‘s 1st weekend.

Here’s a look at the box office business of Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing films so far:

With this Varun Dhawan has maintained his 100% success rate. Giving 9 successful films back to back from the scratch is something no other actor has ever done in Bollywood. From his debut in Student Of The Year till Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan has never given a flop film.

Judwaa 2‘s cast has been promoting the movie with full gusto. They even visited the set of reality television show Bigg Boss, the new season of which was aired on Colors yesterday.

They were thrilled to shoot with Salman, who readily grooved to the film’s songs with them.

Taapsee shared on social media: “What a picture perfect way to end this beautiful chapter Judwaa 2. Bigg Boss, Thank you for all the love. It’s all yours now.”

Jacqueline posted on Instagram: “And it’s a wrap on Judwaa 2 promotions with the one and only Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. Thank you for love and support always.”