In the season where word of mouth is the only factor that is allowing at least some films to be successful (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi), the only biggie that has actually lived up to the expectations is Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. This is the reason why now that Judwaa 2 is set to arrive in less than two weeks from now, all eyes are on the entertainer to actually make a big impact on release.

As has been the trend over the last few weeks, even a 3 crore opening day is coming at a bargain. Majority of new releases, be it Simran, Poster Boys or even Shubh Mangal Savdhan couldn’t reach there. Terrible indeed because when a film releases at over 1000 screens, there is the capacity to bring in around 10 crores on a daily basis, provided there is full occupancy. However, leaving aside 100% occupancy, even 50% is turning out to be unheard of, as a result of which almost all films are turning out to be a Saturday and Sunday game.

This is what makes Judwaa 2 special since as an event arrival, what with its release bang in the middle of festive/holiday season (Dushehra, Gandhi Jayanti) gives it enough legroom to find attention coming its way. Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox have taken the right call to treat this as one as a result of which the whole pitching, promotion, and marketing effort has been bang on, hence making this David Dhawan directed film ultra hot on its arrival.

Fortunately, this is turning out to be one film from which there are massive expectations to do well. Varun Dhawan hasn’t set a foot wrong when it comes to picking commercial entertainers and when it comes to Judwaa 2, the dynamics turn all the more interesting since the film is directed by his father. Boasting of some good fan following pan-India, he is being looked as Mr. Reliable amidst his generation and that just pretty much giving good confidence to the exhibitors.

No wonder, they are bracing up for the film’s release on 29th September and its solo arrival is further ensuring that there is a widespread release plan. While it is a given that the film would arrive at over 3500 screens (hence making it one of the biggest releases for Sajid Nadiadwala, Fox and of course Varun Dhawan), it would be interesting to see how much closer does it come towards the 4000 screen mark.

While one waits to know more about that, it won’t be a bad idea for audiences to enjoy the antics of Varun Dhawan with his leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as they jig to the tunes of ‘Tan Tana Tan‘ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building‘!