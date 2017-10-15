Judwaa 2 Is All Set To Become The Highest Grossing Movie Of The Year

Judwaa 2 continues its outstanding run at the Indian box office. Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios first collaborative venture Judwaa 2 is surpassing lifetime box office figures of many movies day by day and it’s now inching closer to a 135 crore mark at the Indian box office.

In the second week, Judwaa 2 collected 27.76 crores. It entered its 3rd week on an amazing note collecting 1.72 crores on its 3rd Friday and 2.65 crores on its 3rd Saturday. The total collection of the film now stands 130.21 crores nett in India. This week Judwaa 2 has surpassed lifetime figures of Salman Khan’s Tubelight (121.45cr nett) in India.

With another a week to go till Diwali, Judwaa 2 is all set to reach the milestone on the coming weekend.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan features Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa‘. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Taapsee Pannu, who made her super-hot presence felt in Judwaa 2, after months of film shootings and promotions, has undertaken a vacation. She says the breaks are important for refreshing oneself.

The year 2017 has been a hectic year for Taapsee, who has had four releases — Running Shaadi, Naam Shabana, Anando Brahmo and Judwaa 2.

She gifted herself a quiet vacation.

“I flew to Stockholm. Just so that I could unwind after the crazy weeks I have had lately with the release and preparation for my next film. It’s quite cold at this time of the year in Scandinavia so the idea is not really to walk around and see places but just to relax in the city centre and enjoy different cuisines and have the me time,” Taapsee said in a statement.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film has opened to a houseful response.