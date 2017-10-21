Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu’s starrer has finally completed 3 weeks at the worldwide box office. The film has already shattered many records of 2017.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Judwaa 2 has collected 137.18 cr nett at the box office in three weeks in India. The third-week collection of Judwaa 2 stands at 11.34 crores In the overseas markets, Judwaa 2 has garnered $6.12m (40.22 cr INR) taking the total worldwide to 216.07 cr.

The movie with its power-packed cast and entertaining content has created a rage worldwide. Varun has brought back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja played by Salman in Judwaa. Jacqueline and Taapsee slipped into the shoes of actresses Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios have kicked off with a worldwide blockbuster, giving a great start to the collaboration journey.

Trending :

Varun Dhawan will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s October and YRF’s Sui Dhaaga which also stars Anushka Sharma.

Varun Dhawan’s first ever wax figure will be the fourth from India to join Madame Tussauds Hong Kong with those of Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan currently on display. He will unveil it in the first quarter of 2018.

Varun, who made his acting debut in the 2012 romantic comedy Student of the Year, has also starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and most recently in Judwaa 2. He was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the Swachh Bharat Mission

“It was a great experience to work with Madame Tussauds. I am so excited to get my wax figure in Hong Kong,” the actor said in a statement on Madame Tussauds’ official website.

A group of skilled Madame Tussauds sculpting team specially travelled to Mumbai to meet Varun and conduct a detailed sitting process. More than 200 measurements were taken, the team also matched the hair and eye colour of the actor. Varun also worked closely with the team and kept sharing his ideas on the pose of the figure.

Jenny You, General Manager of Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong, said: “Varun Dhawan is one of the most requested figures and we are delighted to be partnering with this Bollywood great actor. Hong Kong is a multicultural metropolis which makes us a unique brand.